Maverick McNealy shoots 7-under 64 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Maverick McNealy hit 14 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 10th at 17 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

On the par-4 first, McNealy's 98 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, McNealy had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, McNealy's 115 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 4 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, McNealy's tee shot went 222 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, McNealy had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, McNealy's 114 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McNealy to 6 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 7 under for the round.