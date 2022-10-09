Matthias Schwab shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

Matthias Schwab hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 75th at 3 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Schwab had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Schwab had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwab to even for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Schwab chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Schwab's 128 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Schwab had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.