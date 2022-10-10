Bogey-free 5-under 66 by Matthew NeSmith in the final round at the Shriners Children's Open

In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Matthew NeSmith hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. NeSmith finished his day tied for 2nd at 21 under with Patrick Cantlay; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

On the par-4 third, Matthew NeSmith's 158 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matthew NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, NeSmith had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, NeSmith chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 4 under for the round.