Matt Wallace shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Matt Wallace hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Wallace finished his day tied for 28th at 13 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Wallace reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Wallace's 105 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Wallace chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Wallace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wallace to 4 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Wallace's tee shot went 198 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Wallace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 4 under for the round.