Martin Laird shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Martin Laird hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Laird finished his day tied for 37th at 12 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Laird hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Laird chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Laird chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Laird's tee shot went 166 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Laird's 136 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.