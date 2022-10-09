Mark Hubbard shoots 5-under 66 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

Mark Hubbard hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 28th at 13 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Hubbard had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Hubbard's 114 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Hubbard chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 4 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 51-foot putt for eagle. This put Hubbard at 6 under for the round.

Hubbard got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 5 under for the round.