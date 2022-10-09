Lucas Herbert shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Lucas Herbert hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Herbert finished his day tied for 20th at 14 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

Herbert got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Herbert to 1 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Herbert chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Herbert to even-par for the round.

Herbert had a 352-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th. This moved Herbert to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Herbert's 117 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herbert to even for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Herbert had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Herbert to 1 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Herbert hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Herbert to 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Herbert hit his tee shot 307 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Herbert to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Herbert had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Herbert to 3 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Herbert hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Herbert at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Herbert had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herbert to 3 under for the round.