Kevin Yu shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Kevin Yu hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Yu finished his day tied for 37th at 12 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

On the par-4 second, Yu's 101 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Yu to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Yu had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Yu to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Yu's 133 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Yu to 3 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Yu got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Yu to 2 under for the round.

Yu got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Yu to 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Yu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yu to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Yu had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Yu to 3 under for the round.