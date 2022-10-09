Kevin Streelman putts well in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

Kevin Streelman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Streelman finished his day tied for 20th at 14 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Kevin Streelman had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kevin Streelman to 1 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 448-yard par-4 11th, Streelman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streelman to even for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 12th, Streelman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Streelman at 1 under for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Streelman chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.