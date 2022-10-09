Keith Mitchell finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the Shriners Children's Open

In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Keith Mitchell hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 60th at 9 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

Mitchell got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Mitchell's tee shot went 213 yards to the fringe and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Mitchell's 113 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Mitchell's tee shot went 222 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Mitchell to 2 over for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Mitchell hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

Mitchell his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Mitchell to even for the round.