K.H. Lee shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

K.H. Lee hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 37th at 12 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Lee hit his 227 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to even for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Lee hit his tee shot 307 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.