Strong putting brings Justin Lower a 6-under 65 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

Justin Lower hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lower finished his day tied for 20th at 14 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Justin Lower had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Justin Lower to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Lower's 120 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 2 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Lower chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lower to 3 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Lower hit his tee shot 301 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Lower to 5 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Lower had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 6th under-par hole in a row and moved Lower to 6 under for the round.