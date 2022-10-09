Bogey-free 5-under 66 by Joel Dahmen in the final round at the Shriners Children's Open

In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Joel Dahmen hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Dahmen finished his day tied for 37th at 12 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

On the par-4 third, Joel Dahmen's 165 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Joel Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Dahmen chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Dahmen had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 5 under for the round.