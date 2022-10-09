-
Bogey-free 5-under 66 by Joel Dahmen in the final round at the Shriners Children's Open
October 09, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Joel Dahmen gets up-and-down for birdie at Shriners Children's Open
In the opening round of the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, Joel Dahmen makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.
In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Joel Dahmen hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Dahmen finished his day tied for 37th at 12 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.
On the par-4 third, Joel Dahmen's 165 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Joel Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Dahmen chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Dahmen had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 5 under for the round.
