Jim Herman putts well in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Jim Herman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Herman finished his day tied for 44th at 11 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Jim Herman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jim Herman to 1 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Herman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.

Herman got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Herman to 1 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Herman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Herman to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Herman's 139 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 5 under for the round.