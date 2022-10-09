  • Jim Herman putts well in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, Jim Herman makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Jim Herman holes out for 108-yard birdie at Shriners Children's Open

    In the third round of the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, Jim Herman makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.