Jason Day shoots 8-under 63 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Jason Day hit 11 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 8th at 18 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

At the 408-yard par-4 first, Day got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Day's 169 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to even-par for the round.

Day got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Day to 1 over for the round.

After a 339 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Day chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to even for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Day had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Day had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Day's 121 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Day had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Day to 4 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Day hit his tee shot 283 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Day to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 16th, Day hit his 104 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Day to 6 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Day hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Day to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Day had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Day to 8 under for the round.