J.T. Poston finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the Shriners Children's Open

In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, J.T. Poston hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 20th at 14 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

Poston got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Poston to 1 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 2 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.

Poston got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Poston to 2 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Poston chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to even-par for the round.