  • J.T. Poston finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the Shriners Children's Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, Patrick Cantlay carded an 11-under 60 and Tom Kim shot a 9-under 62, placing them in a tie at 19-under heading into Sunday.
    Cantlay, Kim lead the pack at 19-under at Shriners

