J.J. Spaun delivers a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the fourth at the Shriners Children's Open

In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, J.J. Spaun hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Spaun finished his day tied for 15th at 15 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

On the par-4 first, J.J. Spaun's 107 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved J.J. Spaun to 1 under for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Spaun hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Spaun had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Spaun had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spaun to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Spaun's 111 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Spaun hit an approach shot from 197 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Spaun to 7 under for the round.