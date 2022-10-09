Hayden Buckley shoots 6-under 65 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Hayden Buckley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 20th at 14 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

On the par-4 first, Buckley's 100 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Buckley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Buckley had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Buckley to 3 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Buckley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Buckley to 3 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Buckley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 4 under for the round.

Buckley got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 3 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Buckley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 4 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Buckley hit his tee shot 280 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Buckley to 6 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Buckley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Buckley to 7 under for the round.