Harry Hall delivers a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the fourth at the Shriners Children's Open

Harry Hall hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, and finished the round bogey free. Hall finished his day tied for 15th at 15 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Harry Hall had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harry Hall to 1 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hall reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hall to 2 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hall reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hall to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Hall's 125 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hall to 4 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Hall reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hall to 5 under for the round.