Harrison Endycott shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Harrison Endycott hit 14 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Endycott finished his day tied for 69th at 7 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

Endycott got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Endycott to 1 over for the round.

Endycott his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Endycott to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Endycott's 75 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Endycott to 1 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Endycott chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Endycott to even-par for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Endycott reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Endycott to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Endycott had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Endycott to 1 under for the round.