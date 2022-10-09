-
Harris English delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the fourth at the Shriners Children's Open
October 09, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Harris English hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. English finished his day tied for 28th at 13 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.
On the par-4 second, Harris English's 157 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harris English to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, English reached the green in 2 and sunk a 34-foot putt for eagle. This put English at 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, English had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved English to 6 under for the round.
