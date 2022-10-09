Greyson Sigg shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

Greyson Sigg hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Sigg finished his day tied for 44th at 11 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Sigg had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Sigg's 133 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Sigg had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Sigg hit his tee shot 295 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Sigg to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Sigg reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 4 under for the round.