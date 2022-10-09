Emiliano Grillo shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

Emiliano Grillo hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 73rd at 4 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Grillo to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Grillo missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Grillo to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to even for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Grillo had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.