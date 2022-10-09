Doug Ghim shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

Doug Ghim hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 56th at 10 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Ghim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Ghim had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Ghim's 137 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Ghim chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 3 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Ghim chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 4 under for the round.