Dean Burmester shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Dean Burmester hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Burmester finished his day tied for 37th at 12 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

Burmester got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Burmester to 1 over for the round.

After a 336 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Burmester chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burmester to even-par for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Burmester reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burmester to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Burmester's 129 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burmester to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Burmester had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Burmester to 3 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Burmester had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burmester to 2 under for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Burmester chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burmester to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Burmester reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Burmester to 4 under for the round.