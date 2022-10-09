  • Davis Thompson shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, Davis Thompson makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Davis Thompson cards birdie at Shriners Children's Open

    In the final round of the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, Davis Thompson makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.