Davis Thompson shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Davis Thompson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 12th at 16 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

After a 331 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Thompson chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Thompson's 125 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 12th, Thompson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Thompson at 4 under for the round.

After a 337 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 5 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Thompson's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 5 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Thompson's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.