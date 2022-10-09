-
-
David Lipsky shoots 6-under 65 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 09, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 09, 2022
-
Highlights
David Lipsky holes out from 42 feet for birdie at Shriners Children's Open
In the opening round of the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, David Lipsky makes birdie on the par-4 11th hole.
In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, David Lipsky hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 44th at 11 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Lipsky hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Lipsky to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Lipsky's 160 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.
Lipsky missed the green on his first shot on the 239-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 30 yards for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Lipsky had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Lipsky's 126 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 3 under for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lipsky to 4 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Lipsky hit his tee shot 305 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Lipsky to 5 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Lipsky had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lipsky to 6 under for the round.
-
-