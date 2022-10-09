David Lipsky shoots 6-under 65 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, David Lipsky hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 44th at 11 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Lipsky hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Lipsky to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Lipsky's 160 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

Lipsky missed the green on his first shot on the 239-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 30 yards for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Lipsky had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Lipsky's 126 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 3 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lipsky to 4 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Lipsky hit his tee shot 305 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Lipsky to 5 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Lipsky had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lipsky to 6 under for the round.