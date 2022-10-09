Christiaan Bezuidenhout shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 20th at 14 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 197-yard par-3 fifth green, Bezuidenhout suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Bezuidenhout at 1 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Bezuidenhout's tee shot went 235 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Bezuidenhout chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Bezuidenhout chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Bezuidenhout had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 3 under for the round.

After a 251 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Bezuidenhout chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 4 under for the round.