Chris Gotterup rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Shriners Children's Open

In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Chris Gotterup hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Gotterup finished his day tied for 44th at 11 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

At the 408-yard par-4 first, Chris Gotterup got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Chris Gotterup to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Gotterup's 77 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gotterup to 2 over for the round.

Gotterup got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gotterup to 3 over for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Gotterup's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gotterup to 2 over for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Gotterup reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gotterup to 1 over for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Gotterup had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gotterup to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Gotterup hit his 259 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Gotterup to 1 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Gotterup reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gotterup to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Gotterup had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gotterup to 1 under for the round.