Chesson Hadley shoots 5-under 66 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

Chesson Hadley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Hadley finished his day tied for 37th at 12 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hadley had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Hadley hit an approach shot from 117 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

At the 341-yard par-4 15th, Hadley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Hadley at 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Hadley's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Hadley to 5 under for the round.