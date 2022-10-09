  • Chesson Hadley shoots 5-under 66 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

  • Prior to the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, Chesson Hadley reunited with Shriners Hospitals for Children national patient ambassador Parker, who lost his leg in a car accident. Hadley and Parker first met at the 2021 RSM Classic.
    Impact

    Chesson Hadley reunites with Shriners patient ambassador Parker

