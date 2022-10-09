Chad Ramey rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Shriners Children's Open

In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Chad Ramey hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Ramey finished his day tied for 28th at 13 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Chad Ramey hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third. This moved Chad Ramey to 1 over for the round.

Ramey got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to 2 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Ramey had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Ramey to 4 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Ramey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 3 over for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Ramey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Ramey's 103 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 1 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Ramey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ramey to even-par for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Ramey chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Ramey to 2 under for the round.

At the 560-yard par-5 16th, Ramey got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Ramey to 2 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Ramey's tee shot went 226 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Ramey had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ramey to 2 under for the round.