Cam Davis shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

Cam Davis hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 37th at 12 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

On the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 239-yard par-3 eighth green, Davis suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Davis at 2 over for the round.

After a 351 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Davis chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.

Davis got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 2 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Davis chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to even for the round.