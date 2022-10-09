Byeong Hun An shoots 8-under 63 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Byeong Hun An hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. An finished his day tied for 44th at 11 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

On the par-4 second, An's 118 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, An had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved An to 2 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, An's tee shot went 216 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, An's 140 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to 2 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, An chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved An to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 ninth, An chipped in his fourth shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved An to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, An chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved An to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, An had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved An to 6 under for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, An chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved An to 7 under for the round.

After a 251 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, An chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved An to 8 under for the round.