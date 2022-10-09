-
-
Brian Harman delivers a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the fourth at the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 09, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 09, 2022
In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Brian Harman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Harman finished his day tied for 15th at 15 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.
On the par-4 first, Brian Harman's 75 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brian Harman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Harman had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Harman chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harman to 6 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Harman's 115 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 7 under for the round.
-
-