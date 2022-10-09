Brendon Todd shoots 6-under 65 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

Brendon Todd hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 28th at 13 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Todd had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Todd's 108 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

Todd tee shot went 220 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Todd to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Todd had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 13th, Todd's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Todd chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 4 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Todd chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Todd to 6 under for the round.