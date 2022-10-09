Brandon Wu putts well in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

Brandon Wu hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wu finished his day tied for 56th at 10 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Brandon Wu had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brandon Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Wu's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Wu chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Wu's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Wu's 141 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Wu chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Wu chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 4 under for the round.