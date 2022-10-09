Ben Martin shoots 5-under 66 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Ben Martin hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Martin finished his day tied for 64th at 8 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

At the 408-yard par-4 first, Martin reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Martin at 1 under for the round.

Martin got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Martin to even-par for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Martin hit a tee shot 224 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Martin's 125 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Martin had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin to 3 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Martin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 2 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Martin chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 16th, Martin hit his 131 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Martin to 4 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Martin hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Martin to 5 under for the round.