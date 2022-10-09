Ben Griffin finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the Shriners Children's Open

In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Ben Griffin hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 60th at 9 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

On his tee stroke on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Griffin went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.

Griffin tee shot went 202 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 39 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Griffin to 2 over for the round.

Griffin got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 3 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Griffin chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Griffin to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Griffin's 134 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.

After a 251 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Griffin chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.