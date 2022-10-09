Beau Hossler shoots 4-over 75 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Beau Hossler hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his day tied for 64th at 8 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

Hossler got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 1 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Hossler chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hossler to 2 over for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Hossler's tee shot went 204 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 5 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Hossler chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 4 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 3 over for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Hossler hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Hossler to 3 over for the round.

At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Hossler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hossler to 4 over for the round.