Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Austin Smotherman in the final round at the Shriners Children's Open
October 09, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Austin Smotherman makes birdie on No. 15 at Shriners Children's Open
In the second round of the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, Austin Smotherman makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Austin Smotherman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smotherman finished his day tied for 60th at 9 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.
After a 313 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Austin Smotherman chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Austin Smotherman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Smotherman's 156 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Smotherman had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smotherman to 3 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Smotherman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smotherman to 4 under for the round.
