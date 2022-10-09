Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Austin Smotherman in the final round at the Shriners Children's Open

In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Austin Smotherman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smotherman finished his day tied for 60th at 9 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

After a 313 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Austin Smotherman chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Austin Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Smotherman's 156 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Smotherman had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smotherman to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Smotherman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smotherman to 4 under for the round.