Austin Eckroat putts well in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

Austin Eckroat hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Eckroat finished his day tied for 60th at 9 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Austin Eckroat had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Austin Eckroat to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Eckroat reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Eckroat had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Eckroat to 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Eckroat reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Eckroat had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Eckroat to 3 under for the round.