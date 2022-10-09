Andrew Putnam shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Andrew Putnam hit 11 of 14 fairways and 18 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 12th at 16 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

On the par-4 second, Putnam's 155 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Putnam had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Putnam's 123 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Putnam chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 4 under for the round.

At the 341-yard par-4 15th, Putnam got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Putnam had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Putnam to 4 under for the round.