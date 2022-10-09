Andrew Landry shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

Andrew Landry hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Landry finished his day tied for 73rd at 4 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Landry's tee shot went 203 yards to the left rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Landry had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 12th, Landry's his second shot went 111 yards to the fairway, his third shot was a drop, and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Landry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Landry hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 196-yard par-3 17th, Landry missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Landry to 1 under for the round.

At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Landry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Landry to even-par for the round.