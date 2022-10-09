Alex Noren shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

Alex Noren hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 44th at 11 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Noren had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Noren's 137 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

At the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Noren got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Noren to 2 under for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 1 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Noren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Noren had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 196-yard par-3 17th, Noren missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Noren to 3 under for the round.