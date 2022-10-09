Adam Svensson shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Adam Svensson hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 69th at 7 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

Svensson got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 1 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 469-yard par-4 second, Svensson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Svensson to 2 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Svensson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Svensson to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Svensson got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Svensson to 2 over for the round.