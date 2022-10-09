Adam Schenk shoots 5-under 66 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Adam Schenk hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 12th at 16 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

On the par-4 second, Schenk's 108 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Schenk's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Schenk had a 71 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

After a 350 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Schenk chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.

Schenk hit his drive 352 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 560-yard par-5 16th. This moved Schenk to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Schenk's 188 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 5 under for the round.