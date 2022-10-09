Adam Hadwin putts well in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Adam Hadwin hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadwin finished his day tied for 10th at 17 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

Adam Hadwin got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Adam Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Hadwin's 125 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to even-par for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Hadwin hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hadwin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.