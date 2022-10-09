Aaron Wise shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Aaron Wise hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 64th at 8 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Wise's 156 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

After a 349 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Wise chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 3 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 2 over for the round.