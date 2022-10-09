Aaron Rai finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the Shriners Children's Open

In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Aaron Rai hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Rai finished his day tied for 20th at 14 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

After a 272 yard drive on the 492-yard par-4 third, Rai chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rai to 1 over for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Rai hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Rai at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Rai's 110 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 1 over for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Rai's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Rai had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rai to 1 over for the round.

Rai got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 2 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Rai chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Rai reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Rai to even-par for the round.