Will Gordon shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Will Gordon hit 12 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Gordon finished his day tied for 73rd at 3 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

Gordon got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 1 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Gordon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 2 over for the round.

Gordon hit his drive 352 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 563-yard par-5 ninth. This moved Gordon to 1 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Gordon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to even-par for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Gordon's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.